Sex, Drugs & Taxation

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

AlphaVille Pictures Copenhagen

Maybe the best thing to come out of Scandinavia during the hippie years was, in fact, the story of a radical libertarian and a hedonist capitalist. Their friendship, forged by being outsiders in a conformist country, took them through years of adulation and success, with slight detours into the welcoming arms of vilification and imprisonment. A joyride through taxation, mass travel, hookers and politics. Not feeling too constrained by historical facts, director Christoffer Boe's story of Simon Spies and Mogens Glistrup covers just a few of their decades in a tale of warmth and humour, defiance and eccentricity.

Cast

Nicolas BroMogens Glistrup
Jesper ChristensenDommer Bergsøe
Jacob Højlev JørgensenJurij Moskvitin
Kasper LeisnerJan Schmidt
Trine PallesenLene Glistrup
Martin Hestbæk

