People fall in love easily but they can't find their true loves. Gong-soo works in an underwear company and has a crush on one of the new designers named Soo-yeon. Gong-soo is preparing a design PT for a major company when he decides to tell Soo-yeon how he feels about her. He looks for a chance to tell her but Chief Lee, a handsome and talented man gets in the way.