Not Available

If you cheat, I don't stand still ... A peaceful morning like no other. I send my husband, Min-woo, to work, but I confirm that I left my cell phone. When she unintentionally checked Minwoo's cell phone, she saw a happy looking picture with a strange woman. I'm falling into a big shock ... The tumultuous love of the two collapses in an instant, and Sunkyung begins to doubt her husband Min-woo. So she Start the game in your own way… Their love in a deadly trap has entered a new phase Soon-kyung, who asked her husband for revenge, made a big decision. Just like her husband, she has an affair with another stranger. In the end, Sunkyung's own way is dangerous Love continues