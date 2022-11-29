Yeong-bin succeeded in getting a job. He is excited and buys food for his friends. Na-yeong is going to give a congratulatory gift to Yeong-bin for getting a job. Meanwhile, Ji-hee and Yeong-bin meets separately, leaving Na-yeong and Min-soo behind. Na-yeong, who was on a date, calls Ji-hee and Yeong-bin and everyone gathers again to congratulate Min-soo. The fun continues, and while drinking together, they start to open their eyes to each other's love... The love between two men and women, no one knows, is just beginning.
