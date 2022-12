Not Available

Ji-min, Hyeon-soo, and Woo-yeong, play together at Ji-min's house. Hyeon-soo happened to see Ji-min change her clothes while playing. Hyeon-soo, who secretly likes Ji-min, ran away excitedly after seeing Ji-min's skin. Woo-yeong, who saw Hyeon-soo like that, actually made a funny suggestion to Ji-min who was his sex partner. Ji-min calls Hyepn-soo and uses the fact that Hyeon-soo likes him to have sex. Hyeon-soo moves according to Woo-yepng's plan.