Sex Girl 6

Having been happily married to Jae-hyun, Na-yeon accidentally learns about Jae-hyeon's wishes from her former sex partner Min-woo. Na-yeon, who is a little nervous after hearing Min-woo's words, confirms with Jae-hyeon and spends another night with Min-woo in anger. Min-woo, who had long been interested in Na-yeon, now begins to approach her as a real man, not as a sex partner, and she begins to open her heart little by little. The love story of two men surrounding a woman is just beginning.