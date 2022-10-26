Sex Is Zero 2

Not Available

'Veteran' student Eun-sik and prom queen, swimming champ Kyung-ah are a notorious couple at the campus. While their relationship has been solid for three years, Eun-sik struggles to proceed to the 'next step' with Kyung-ah, and despite the help and support of his friends, does not manage to get her into bed. Eun-sik fears that Kyung-ah will turn her back on him and is determined to get her back...