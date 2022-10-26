Not Available

Sex Is Zero 2

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

JK Film

'Veteran' student Eun-sik and prom queen, swimming champ Kyung-ah are a notorious couple at the campus. While their relationship has been solid for three years, Eun-sik struggles to proceed to the 'next step' with Kyung-ah, and despite the help and support of his friends, does not manage to get her into bed. Eun-sik fears that Kyung-ah will turn her back on him and is determined to get her back...

Cast

Choi Sung-kookSeong-gook
Yi ShinKyeong-joo
Yoo Chae-yeongYoo-mi
Seong-min LeeYeong-chae
Song Ji-hyoKyeong-ah
Lee Sang-YoonGi-jo

