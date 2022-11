Not Available

Documentary, Political Documentaries - At Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991, the issue of sexual harassment took the national stage when Thomas's former colleague Anita Hill testified that he made sexually provocative statements to her while he was her boss. The highlights of these historic proceedings, which include memorable contributions by Sen. Orrin Hatch, are condensed into this transfixing account, narrated by feminist icon Gloria Steinem.