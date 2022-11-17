Not Available

Andrew LLoyd Webber presents: Sex, Lies and a Very British Scapegoat. In this exclusive documentary/Film, Andrew tells the story of Stephen Ward, the man at the centre of the ‘Profumo Affair’, pinpointing the events that led to Ward becoming a scapegoat for the affair and revealing what drew him to the story which is the subject of his latest musical. In 1963, John Profumo, Secretary of State for War, was forced to resign after admitting an affair with a 19-year old model, Christine Keeler. The affair took place during the height of the Cold War, when America and Russia were threatening each other with nuclear weapons. Whilst Christine was sleeping with Profumo, she was also seeing a known Russian Spy.