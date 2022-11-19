Sex, Lies and Death

Not Available

Viviana (Andrea Lopez) and Alicia (Martha Isabel Bolaños) have never met, but they're about to get intimately acquainted. One day, while tipping drinks back in a bar, the two women strike up a conversation that quickly turns personal, Viviana is locked in an abusive marriage, and Alicia's female lover, Lorena (Carolina Sepulveda), has recently fallen for another woman. As the two women strangers find common ground in their lives, they enter into a secret pact to kill the people who have made their lives a living hell. Seductive, bloody and shocking events send them both plummeting down a destructive path from which there is no escape