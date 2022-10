2013

The story of Julian Suarez, 29 going on 30, who loves women so much he can't have just one. Three in particular have caught his eye at the moment, Genny, voluptuous, rambunctious, romantic; Ingrid, posh, daring, sophisticated, and Maria, artful, salsa dancer, and it seems Mr. Suave might have just met his match with this Maria... makes him wonder when is it really the right time to settle down?