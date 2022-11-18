Sex Machine

Not Available

A man with his face wrapped in gauze comes out of a trance: he's holding a gun, pointed at a pleading man; several dead bodies and a valise of $100 bills are at his feet. He takes the money and goes to a motel. His face and body have long surgical scars. Jump ahead a few months: still bandaged, he kidnaps a woman named Claire and has her call Owen, her boss at a bowling alley. He tells them a story they can't believe, so he proves it. He's Frank, Claire's boyfriend and Owen's best friend; they had gone to his funeral. Now he has scars, tattoos, and flashes of operations and killing. Can he get to the bottom of what's happened to him? What price memories?