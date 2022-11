Not Available

Marriage counselor, Dr. Paul Highland, is at his wits' end. After years of dealing with an endless array of other people's problems, he finds himself with a problem of his own. He no longer believes in love. That is until April, a beautiful bride to be, unwittingly seeks his advice and the sparks fly. Can two opposing forces find a common ground? Or is this just another session in Dr. Highland's busy practice otherwise known as his life?