Sex on The Moon: The Movie

Not Available

Steve Todd is in a hole. He works for NASA and his life is bore and predictable. That, until one night, with his long friend, Vincent, had the idea of having sexual relations on the moon. At the beginning, the simple idea was just too absurd, but now that Steve's girlfriend is ready for the intimate, he wants everything perfect and he begin to steal moon rocks from NASA's security to make a bed with them and they can have, literally, the first sex act on the moon in history. But everything will turn wrong, when the Officer Djawadi fall in count, and will star to hunt Steve, in a fun version of the cat and the mouse's game.