Not Available

Welcome to the 'Sex Pad': an upscale high-rise apartment of discreet decadence, a sexual hideout where men go to hook up. They 'play it forward' by passing the key onto their latest trick, so he can enjoy his next steamy, anonymous conquest there. Award winning director Tony Dimarco takes you into the 'Sex Pad' and captures the uninhibited action filled with visions of hungry cocksuckers, power bottoms, and tops who know how to make guys beg for it. Key holder Austin Wolf sheds coat and tie to get nasty with co-worker Nicoli Cole. Austin's massive, muscled physique and thick dick inspire Nicoli to assume any position that lets Austin fuck him deeper. Inheriting the key, wavy-haired Nicoli invites Ryan Rose up to the pad.