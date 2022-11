Not Available

In Lost and Found, David, a swinging bachelor who's tired of his old ways, can't believe his luck when Jen moves in next door. After being uncharacteristically at a loss for words, David is helped by his roommate, Steve, who devises a scheme that is certain to bring Jen and David together. Is there no limit to what a man will do for a shot at love? Find out in this adorable romance about a man, a woman and the little pup that brought them together by nearly tearing them apart.