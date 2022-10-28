Sex Pistols - Anthems

Not Available

Clips of the Pistols from various sources. Anarchy in the U.K. (So It Goes); Pretty Vacant (Maasbree); Anarchy in the U.K. (Maasbree); EMI (Maasbree); God Save The Queen (promo); No Fun (Notre Dame Hall); New York (Stockholm); 17 (Stockholm); God Save The Queen ("Sex Pistols Number 1"); Anarchy in the U.K. (from DOA); I Wanna Be Me (Stockholm - bootleg quality); God Save The Queen (from DOA); Anarchy in the U.K. (1992 promo); Pretty Vacant (from DOA); EMI (from DOA); Pretty Vacant (promo); New York (from DOA); Anarchy in the U.K. (Stockholm - bootleg quality); Problems (Stockholm - bootleg quality); No Fun (Stockholm - bootleg quality); Bodies (from DOA); Anarchy in the U.K. (Jubilee Boat Trip); Pretty Vacant (Jubilee Boat Trip); Problems (Jubilee Boat Trip).