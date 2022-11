Not Available

The Sex Pistols captured live onstage at the very end of their fame (they split days after this show). Sid Vicious had by now replaced bassist Glenn Matlock, but internal divisions in the band would come to a head during this winter tour of the US. Numbers performed include 'Pretty Vacant', 'Anarchy in the UK' and 'No Fun'. Live at the Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas, January 10, 1978.