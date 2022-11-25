Sex Pistols: The Whole Story

Not Available

Rules are made to be broken and over three decades, the Sex Pistols lived this lifestyle better than anyone. The Sex Pistols went from public enemy number one to national treasures, and influenced an entire generation along the way. With rare and exclusive interviews and live performances, band members tell their side of the story. There was nothing like them before, and there’s been nothing quite like them since. Without them, popular culture would be very different. They ignited the punk rock revolution in Britain and created controversies that often eclipsed their music. During their twenty-six month existence they released just one album, and a handful of singles, which remain some of the most definitive releases in the history of modern music