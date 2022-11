2002

Latin American filmmaker Sebastian Cortez (Julien Hernandez) is unable to commit to his girlfriend and, at age 30, finds himself alone and never in love in this irreverent comedy. On a mission to find the love of his life, he solicits help from his friend Daria (Marisa Petroro). When she acquaints Sebastian with her bevy of gay friends, he finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime that includes makeovers for his penis and unusual threesomes.