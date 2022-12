Not Available

Boning up for the finals, the girls of CSU won’t stop ‘til they drop their tops for a pop quiz, and prepare to go all the way down on any oral exam. Guided by the University’s randy faculty, these busty beauties are on the brink of a grab-ass graduation, but first they must impress their naughty professors. Will they earn their Bachelor’s Degree in the boudoir, a Master’s in making out, or will they go on to the coveted PhD - which, at our school, means Pure hotness, Dude!