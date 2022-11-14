Not Available

While participating in a scientific experiment, a young woman named EMMANUELLE falls through a wormhole and winds up in Wonderland! But this is not just the place Alice visited so many years ago. This is a brand new world where all fairy tales exist and they are finally all grown up!On her journey to find her way back home, Emmanuelle encounters The Mad Hatter, Goldilocks, The Big Bad Wolf, Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Humpty Dumpty, The Pied Piper, Jack and Jill, Pinocchio, Snow White, The Little Mermaid, The Frog Prince, and many, many more.