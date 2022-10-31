Sex: The American Obsession

Not Available

When it comes to sex, America is a country of contradictions. They are the highest producers and consumers of porn in the world, brothels are legal and big business in Nevada and yet in conservative states like Texas, sex and sexuality are demonised and abstinence encouraged. In the last few years, a wave of puritanism has swept parts of the country and many believe that abstinence is the solution to problems such as unwanted teen pregnancy and the spread of STDs. People are afraid to talk about sex and consequentially many teenagers are growing up ignorant about condoms and contraception; resulting in a teen pregnancy rate of 8% (4 times higher than that of France). On the other side of the coin students at the prestigious Yale university, organise a controversial annual ’Sex Week’ including discussions, workshops and provocative plays. They are demanding sexual freedom, the right to information and denouncing the hypocrisy in American society on this subject.