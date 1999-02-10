Sex: The Annabel Chong Story

1999

The documentary follows Annabel Cong, former record holder for the world's largest gang bang, which she set in 1995 by having sex with 70 men. It focuses on her reasons for working in porn, and her relationship with friends and family. The documentary reveals to the viewers that she was gang raped as a student living in London and describes her many complex emotional issues, including signs of depression, self harm, and substance abuse. The film also includes footage of a painful conversation in Singapore between Annabel and her mother, who until then didn't know about her daughter's porn career.