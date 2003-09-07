2003

Sex & the Single Mom

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 7th, 2003

Studio

Lifetime

Jess Gradwell and her teenage daughter boast a superclose relationship. When it comes to sex, however, Mom won't stand for anything less than premarital celibacy. So she gets a pretty healthy dose of her own medicine when she winds up getting pregnant from a brief encounter with a newly single doctor! This new situation poses a major challenge to the mother-daughter dynamic. Tune in to see if Jess and her daughter can rise to the occasion.

Cast

Grant ShowAlex Lofton
Danielle PanabakerSarah Gradwell
Maria RicossaDeena
Nigel BennettNick Gradwell
Joshua CloseTyler
Kyle SchmidChad

View Full Cast >

Images