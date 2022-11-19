Sex Therapy

Not Available

As a successful sex therapist, Dr. Laila McKenzie (Kaylani Lei) thinks she has relationships all figured out...that is until she suspects her boyfriend is cheating on her and her perfect world begins to unravel. After inadvertently accepting assistance from two of her wackiest patients, Laila finds herself in the middle of a kooky love triangle. She would never have imagined that her own erotic escapades would end up crazier than that of some of her disturbed patients. Join award-winning writer/director Stormy Daniels in this hilarious tale of how sometimes the best sex and relationships turn out to be the least expected.