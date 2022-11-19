Not Available

Jackie is the most sumptuous call-girl you have ever seen. A date with her is like dining at an exclusive restaurant, you have to book months in advance and it will cost you a pretty penny. But Jackie is demanding with her clients. She has a reputation for erasing all those from her list whose behaviour she finds unacceptable. One evening, Jackie’s life suddenly takes a turn. A mysterious invitation summons her to the mansion of a rich businessman. Impulsively, Jackie turns the invitation down at first, but later she accepts - the fee she has been offered is too substantial to decline... Jackie will experience the most intense weekend of her life!