Sex-Träume-Report

Beginning with the usual street-side interviews with young German lovelies in mini-skirts, this high-energy and sex-filled romp quickly reveals the fun-loving hand of director Walter Boos. This West German report film sports a stunning cast of regulars to the genre including Ulrike Butz, Karin Gotz, Dorothea Rau and Claus Tinney as the resident sexpert, Dr, Heinz Kahlbaum. Feast your eyes as Ingeborg Moosholzer watches the weather report while her husband fantasizes about the weatherwoman . . . And that’s just the start of the first segment!