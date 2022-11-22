Sex with the Ex

Not Available

During her Freshman year of college, Madison Presley thought she'd met the love of her life when she starting dating handsome football player, Josh Rochette. That is, until she found herself the butt of a giant fraternity joke that he had carefully orchestrated behind her back. Devastated by his betrayal, Madison spends the next three years trying to move past her heartbreak with the help of her unfailingly loyal friend, Dean and wisecracking roommates, Olivia and Lucas. But, when Josh unexpectedly comes back into her life during her senior year - Madison's world is thrown into a tailspin. Although older, wiser, and far more jaded than when she'd first fallen for him, she's left wondering whether something truly wonderful can come out of giving people Second Chances.