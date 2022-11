Not Available

High school was just frustrating for these budding nymphos. Spending all day horny with damp panties, but too shy to do anything about it. These first timers with a cherry on top really want to learn, but think they are too inexperienced to find out on their own. And some questions they just can't ask. Will it fit? How deep can I suck it? Can I really swallow all of it? Is it going to taste funny? All the answers and more are inside. Come have a slice, there may be seconds...