Sexandroide

Story one of three sees a sexy young woman in a bar unaware that someone is out to do her harm via a voodoo doll; when she pays a visit to the ladies room, unseen forces rip off all her clothes, make her bleed profusely, and tear open her throat. In tale number two, a naked goth chick in a gloomy dungeon is tortured by a snaggle-toothed zombie who pushes needles through her tongue and breasts (a sequence that looks far too convincing for comfort); he then gouges out her eye and stabs her in the chest. Finally, the ghoul cuts into his own arm with a knife, slices open his stomach and pulls out his guts. The final story is perhaps the strangest of all: a female mourner is attacked by a cheesy looking vampire who rips off all of her clothes and bites her on the neck, transforming her into a sexy bloodsucker who proceeds to dance badly to a couple of Tina Turner tracks.