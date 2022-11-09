Not Available

Feeling trapped by her fiancé and white trash existence Kacey (Petra Blair) seeks out a new life in the big city. On her first night she meets Chloe (Zoey Monroe) and follows her to a mysterious compound filled with beautiful men and women. After Chloe seduces her, she is introduced to Jacques (Ryan Driller), the magnanimous leader of a kind of sex cult. What unfolds is a story of sex, drugs and debauchery. Kacey thinks she has found her new home until she hears Jacques and Chloe arguing about the dwindling finances of their members; they are actually grifters; luring impressionable young people with empty promises, stealing their money, and then vanishing. Maybe life on the farm wasn’t so bad. Yes, the city is dazzling, and Kacey has found unimaginably erotic sex, community and love. She has also found deceit and lies. Sex/Cult.