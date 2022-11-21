Not Available

Sexo en Barcelona, Part 2 shows all the sexual possibilities that the hottest city in Spain has to offer. Part 2 of this two-part scorcher will spice up your lust life with tons of uncut Latin cock and loads of dark skinned studs. Barcelona in summer is hot 'round the clock. Sunset brings relief from the day's heat, but the fire in men's loins remains. Director Tony Dimarco spins the hands of the clock to chronicle a day in pursuit of sex, from morning to midnight. Seven studs from two continents submit to the urge to merge, adding more heat to the equation. Heat that is quenched by the release of scalding cum that sets their libidos at rest...for now.