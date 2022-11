Not Available

Dolores is a mature and kind woman whose husband abandons her because he can't stand her uncanny generosity. Desperate to get her husband back, she devotes her life to works of charity, which is to go to bed with the other men of the town. Dolores, now "Lolita", becomes so famous that all men seek out her help now. It is through her compassionate sex that she brings back the colour and the happiness to a town that was immersed in sadness. Written by HoMordomo.