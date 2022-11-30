Not Available

The sudden visit of Tassos's neighbor (Giorgos Armadaros) frustrates the effort for the suicide of Lena Sotou (Maria Ioannidou), a woman with broken nerves, who uncovers. With the consent of her husband, Dimitris (Stavros Pharmakis), who knows her secret sex life and coexistence, Lena enters a psychiatric clinic. Psychologist Nikolaos Antonios (Vasilis Mitsakis) learns that her mental condition is due both to the primary social condition of her place and to her mother's having her daughter and the man who loved a woman a fisherman. Antonios tries to help him or Lena be dragged by another patient, Libya Popi (Rena Kosmidou).