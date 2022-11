Not Available

The film has no clear plot. It deals with the reactions of an older man and a young woman to the news stories that occur in 1968: the May student protests, Vietnam, Biafra. It is scattered, apparently disconnected. The characters find themselves in illogical situations: in a train cemetery, in a ruined house where some young people edit a journal. There is no sound of steps, and doors, when opened or closed, make no sound.