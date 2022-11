Not Available

Deu (Kavee Tanjararak), a mild-mannered assistant on a radio talk show, constantly butts heads with J (Punlapa Taylor), a self-confident girl unafraid to speak her mind in this Thai romantic comedy. When a brokenhearted J calls in to the talk show one night to bare her soul, she's unaware that Deu is standing in for the regular host. When Deu's inexperience makes him flustered, J responds by talking dirty -- and every word is broadcast live.