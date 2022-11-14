Not Available

For the first time in human history, there’s no reason why all men shouldn’t be fucking all the goddamn time. We don’t need babies anymore——there are way-the-fuck too many as it is! We don’t need for men to work constantly—-automation and computers are making our labor redundant and unnecessary. Fuck yeah! The great question facing men is this: what do we fuckin’ do with all the free time? I say TAKE YER BLOATED DRIPPIN’ DICK IN HAND AND LET IT LEAD YOU TO A MANSLUT PROMISED LAND! And—surprise!—-my new video opus will help you find your way. Gentlemen, I give you SEXPIGS IN A MAN-TRAMP PROMISED LAND!