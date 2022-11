Not Available

This Spanish-language short was made using stop-motion animation and features very simple sets and characters. However, despite the relatively low budget, the film turns out to be a very effective way to teach kids about the dangers of unprotected sex. The film begins with three teenage girl dolls sitting on a bench. Without using actual words but sort of a Sims-type speech ("Bla, bla, bla"), the first girl describes her perfect man. Then, suddenly, he appears---as does a bed...