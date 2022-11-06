1978

Sextette

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1978

Studio

Crown International Pictures

Marlo Manners is enjoying her honeymoon with Sir Michael Barrington, husband number 6. As luck would have it, an international conference is taking place in the same hotel and the Russian delegate (one of Marlo's former husbands) is threatening to derail the negotiations unless he can have one more fling with his ex. Adding to the complications is a tape Marlo has made detailing all of her affairs and scandals, which her manager is desperately trying (and failing) to destroy.

Cast

Timothy DaltonSir Michael Barrington
Dom DeLuiseDan Turner
Tony CurtisAlexei Karansky
Ringo StarrLaslo Karolny
George HamiltonVance Norton
Alice CooperWaiter

View Full Cast >

Images