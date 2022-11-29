Sexto Sentido O Xou

Not Available

With the success of the "Sexto Sentido" Tour, Xuxa Produções together with Globo Vídeo began selling the show's record at the end of 1995 as a test for a possible release. The sale was carried out only by telephone. After the satisfactory sales result, the commercialization of the VHS materialized in May 1996 and the home video started to be found in the main stores in Brazil, in addition to rental stores. VHS brings the show of the second phase (1995), but without the majority of Xuxa's interactions with the public, without the guests who sang between the blocks and the performances of You Can Dance. The VHS edition did not have a base show as in the subsequent releases of Xuxa, but rather a mix of several recordings from the tour, including some shows from 1994.