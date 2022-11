Not Available

Chandler is an emerging porn star and self-described sexual deviant trying to make it big in Toronto. Meaghan is a socially attuned empath and aspiring actor making experimental art films in LA. They both happen to have cerebral palsy, and they're sick of society's normative standards of beauty getting in the way of their dreams. A raw, intimate portrait of two people's distinct journeys on their first attempts to shift the social perceptions of sexuality and disability.