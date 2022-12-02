Sexual Drive

Not Available

Designer Enatsu secretly worries about sexlessness with his wife. Office worker Akane has been trying to return to work in the office while undergoing rehab at home for panic symptoms. Elite advertising agent Ikeyama wants to cut the relationship with his lover. A shabby man named Kurita appears before the three, each with a secret. Enatsu is told by Kurita that he has been having an affair with Enatsu's wife and wants to apologize. Akane accidentally runs over Kurita while driving alone for the first time in a long time. After finishing work, Ikeyama gets a phone call from Kurita saying he has abducted Ikeyama’s lover. The suspicious man who calls himself Kurita gradually reveals the secrets of the three regarding their sexualities...