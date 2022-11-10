Sexual Fidelity

Not Available

Sex talk with Bridget is the one of the leading sex podcasts in the industry, where the smart and sexy husband and wife duo dish out the best sex and relationship advice around. But chaos ensues when Greg asks for a divorce, leaving Bridget lost and terrified to run the podcast without her cohost and life-partner. When Shawn Firestone, a devilishly handsome sex-educator joins an emotionally vulnerable Bridget on the podcast as a guest, her fondness for him quickly shifts from professional to sexual. But can she commit to the life of independence and success she's always dreamed of, or will she fall into the trap of needing another man to save her?