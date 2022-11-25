Sexual Instinct

Not Available

Sometimes you just have to go with your instincts, and when you're delicious Ashlyn Gere, that means delving into your wildest sexual desires. Ashlyn plays a struggling painter whose nude subjects are starting to populate her dreams. Each dream is more stunningly steamy than the last, until she can't take it anymore and needs to take matters (and a few lucky friends) into her own capable hands. Meanwhile, her erotic works of art are causing gallery owner Jon Dough and his sexy secretary Cassidy to experience some sultry stirrings of their own! Will Ashlyn get her stuff shown in their gallery? With subjects this enticing, she's sure to have the art world at her feet -- or at least the foot of her bed!