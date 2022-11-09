Sexual Revolution: 50 Years Since Humanae Vitae

Not Available

SEXUAL REVOLUTION seeks to explain the fallout of the free-love mindset of the hippie generation and the prophetic nature of Humanae Vitae. It closely examines the history of the parallel developments of the Pill and modern Natural Family Planning framed within the dramatic life story of Alana Newman, a talented secular musician who goes from being an activist for feminism and sexual freedom to giving up her entire musical career for life, family, and love and finally discovering the treasures of Theology of the Body, Humanae Vitae, and the riches of true freedom through a dramatic conversion to the Catholic Faith.