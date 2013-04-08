2013

Sexy Evil Genius

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

A dark comedy about an eclectic group of strangers invited to a downtown bar by a mutual ex-lover, Nikki Franklyn, a maddeningly sexy, unpredictable and possibly insane young woman who's recently gotten out of prison for murdering her last ex-boyfriend. The party really gets started when Nikki herself arrives, hauling her latest lover and fiancee, the morally challenged lawyer who'd been handling her case. She's mysterious about her intentions and her current and former lovers soon realize they are all caught in one of her brilliant, mischievous mind-games with possible deadly consequences. By the night's end, revenge will be had, new romance will bloom, and Nikki will have delivered on her reputation as the sexy evil genius

Cast

William BaldwinBert Mayfaire
Katee SackhoffNikki Franklyn
Michelle TrachtenbergMiranda Prague
Harold PerrineauMarvin Coolidge
Anthony Michael HallMark Von Dutch
Nora KirkpatrickAbby

Images