Min-seok is captivated by Na-ri's beauty when they met by chance on the street. The new house in front is noisy and as he knocks on the door, Na-ri and Yeong-hee appears from within. Min-seok drinks with these two sister neighbors. Min-seok spends the night with Yeong-hee while drinking. Na-ri beings to misunderstand these two people and Min-seok confesses his feelings to Na-ri. However, relationship between Jae-hyeon and Na-ri is not serious. Can Min-seok find love?