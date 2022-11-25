Sexy Soccer

Not Available

Down on his luck soccer coach Rolando is having a hard time scoring; in more ways than one! In debt to a loan shark; he really needs to improve his game. Desperately in need of a big win, he comes up with the perfect plan: a beautiful all girls soccer team. It's a good thing that these girls don't play by the rules! Using more than just fancy footwork; they distract the competition and aim for their goal. With the help of his irresistible new team. Rolando starts to score both on and off the field...