Seya (Sinhala: සේයා) is a 2018 Sri Lankan Sinhala horror film written and directed by Kalyana Chandrasekara and co-produced by A. Parister and Tharanga Athuraliya for Niro Films. It stars an all-female cast of 36 actresses, including, Udari Perera, Dilhani Ekanayake and Menik Wijewardena in lead role along with Deepani Silva, Vishaka Siriwardena and Gayathri Dias. Music composed by Sarath Wickrama. This is Sri Lanka's first all-female featuring movie. It is the 1299th Sri Lankan film in the Sinhala cinema.